Westminster women's soccer team hosts MSU Denver at home Friday at 12:30 p.m., and then travels to Regis on Sunday for a noon contest.

MSU Denver has won three straight, defeating Colorado Christian, Adams State and Fort Lewis. The women have looked impressive on the road, securing two shutouts in their last two games. They improved to 4-4 overall and 3-1 in conference play.

Regis has won its past two conference games and stands at 5-1-2 overall and in first place in the RMAC standings at 3-0-1. Westminster currently stands at 4-4 overall and 1-2 in the RMAC so far this season.

Tickets for Friday's game can be purchased in advance online or at the main spectator entrance one hour prior to game time. Games will air on the RMAC Network.

ABOUT WESTMINSTER:

Westminster is a private, independent, and comprehensive college in Salt Lake City, Utah. The intercollegiate athletics program is a provisional member of NCAA II and the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC).