LINDON — An 18-year-old man was killed in a two-car collision in Lindon on Wednesday.

About 7:45 p.m., a black Nissan attempting a left turn at 700 N. Geneva Road turned in front of an oncoming Dodge pickup truck, according to Lindon police. The pickup was unable to stop and collided with the passenger-side door of the Nissan.

Jacob Broadbent, 18, of Lehi, who was in the front passenger seat, was killed. Two others in the Nissan were transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Neither speed nor alcohol were believed to be factors in the crash, according to police.