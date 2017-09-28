I recently read an article concerning football players protesting the playing of the national anthem by linking arms and kneeling. My brother and I served 30 or more years as full-time servicemen with the Utah Air National Guard. My grandson was a Marine. My brother was a Marine and served his country with distinction. If these overpaid, prima donna football players, who undoubtably make millions more for playing a game compared to the servicemen and women who protect not only them, but the whole country, so that they can have the freedoms they enjoy, don't like the president, let them find another way to express it rather than disrespect the country's flag and those who fought for it, as well as the national anthem. Otherwise it would be good for those of us who still love our country to boycott all future professional football games and refuse to pay their ridiculous salaries until they come to their senses.

Thomas Moore

West Jordan