Trump says there are "very fine people" in the racist Ku Klux Klan, alt-right and Nazi hate groups. Yet, when black football players kneel for the national anthem in protest of racism, Trumps calls them inappropriate names and thinks they should be fired for not being patriotic to the flag. Others, such as Richard Petty, have said the players should be thrown out of the country.

When a reporter asked Press Secretary Sarah Sanders if Trump thinks there are "very fine people" among the kneeling football players, she accused the reporter of combining "two different things." Well, I guess that is true. One group wants nonwhite, non-Christian people kicked out the country. Another group wants nonwhite people fired and kicked out of the country for not standing. Good thing Jackie Robinson doesn't play baseball in this age. He protested racism by never singing or standing for the national anthem.

Bryan White

South Jordan