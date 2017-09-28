I recently read an editorial by two very respected members of the Utah public education community (“What happens when teachers aren’t in control,” Deseret News, Sept. 8). I very much agreed with most of the article, but I wonder about their suggestion that we “eliminate . . . grades and grade-point averages....” I was kind of surprised to read that. When I was a teacher a long time ago, grading was one of the education issues being debated.

I can in no way give all the arguments in favor of eliminating grades, but the main arguments seem to be that grades tend to discourage students who struggle with learning, and grades encourage some students to work for the grade and not learning the subject material.

If grades were no longer used to indicate how well a student is performing, there would still be some kind of progress assessment. And there are some academic skills all students should be expected to master and given extra individual time to do that if necessary, instead of just being moved on without the necessary skills. But students would still see how well other students are doing and that would lead to slower students feeling bad for not progressing as fast as other students.

From personal experience, giving grades motivates a lot more students to try harder than it discourages. So while there are some concerns about how grades affect students, I think grades have their purpose and should not be abandoned.

Fred Ash

Sandy