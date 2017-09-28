Prepare yourselves, fans of “Hocus Pocus.” Your favorite Halloween film is about to get a remake.

According to Deadline, the Disney Channel will produce a new “Hocus Pocus” TV movie. It won’t be a sequel or a spin-off, but a total reimagining of the original film.

The original film, which you’ll find on TV every Halloween, stars Bette Middler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters, who come back from the dead to wreak havoc on a group of young adolescents.

Scarlett Lacy (of “The Royals”) and David Kirschner, who produced the original film, will serve as executive producers.

The film will include a new cast and director.

Rumors have existed for years that there’d be a new “Hocus Pocus.” Middler joked in 2015 that the film was delayed.

Parker also said the cast keeps in touch, and that she hopes to be involved in a sequel one day, according to Huffington Post. She said it’s unlikely though.

A Twitter user also imagined a reboot of the movie, which would have cast Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae (stars of “Hidden Figures”) in the main roles. Chance the Rapper and Kendrick Lamar also would have received roles.

So this image. Stay w me. Hocus Pocus remake w these 3. Chance the Rapper as Max, Quvenzhané Wallis as lil sis & Zendaya as Allison. pic.twitter.com/gkwy14oFmU — VisenyaTheConqueror (@ASamantha) July 15, 2017