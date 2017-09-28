O.J. Simpson could be a free man as early as Monday, local officials told KXNT in Las Vegas.

Nevada Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Keast told the Associated Press on Thursday that Simpson, 70, could be transferred from the Lovelock Correctional Center to the High Desert State Prison outside Las Vegas.

He would then be released on Oct. 2.

Keast said that documents need to be finalized and his release needed to be approved.

Simpson spent nine years in prison for armed robbery and kidnapping after a 2008 incident between himself and memorabilia dealers.

Earlier this year, Simpson earned early parole, with a date set for Oct. 1. But since inmate releases only occur on weekdays, Oct. 2, a Monday, would be Simpson’s earliest release date.

The football star-turned actor was famously acquitted in 1995 of murder charges in the slayings of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman in 1994, Associated Press reported.

Simpson did have to pay $33.5 million after a civil court found him liable for the killings, according to AP.

That payment has now doubled to nearly $65 million with interest.

Simpson’s name has made headlines this year after the premier of two prominent television programs focused on his 1995 trial. A dramatized retelling of the trial, called “American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson” earned nationwide praise. Similarly, an ESPN “30 for 30” documentary won an Oscar for best documentary feature.