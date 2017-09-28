Fish fell from the sky in northern Mexico this week.

According to the Associated Press, civil defense officials said that small fish fell during a light rain in northeastern Mexico this week.

The agency posted a photo of the strange event:

No, this isn’t a moment out of “Sharknado.” Scientists believe that tornadoes that happen over water can suck fish into the air and then release them later on the ground during a downpour, according to the Associated Press.

Something similar happened in Fairbanks, Alaska, two years ago. According to CNN, eel-like fish fell from the sky there. Some were dead, some were alive.

A lot of the fish, called lampreys, were found outside a thrift store in Fairbanks.

"Two gentleman came in and asked if we have a bucket with water because there's an eel in your parking lot," the store's manager, Sue Valdrow, told CNN.

Valdrow said she was surprised to see the fish fall.

"I wasn't sure what to do when lampreys fall from the sky," she told CNN. "I've lived in Alaska for 12 years and I've never seen anything like this."

In 2010, hundreds of small fish fell from the sky, hitting a remote town in Australia, according to the Daily Mail.

Residents in the small town of Lajamanu said at the time that the fish were alive when they fell.

“When I told my family, who live in another part of Australia, about the fish falling from the sky, they thought I'd lost the plot,” local Christine Balmer told the Daily Mail. “But no, I haven't lost my marbles. All I can say is that I'm thankful that it didn't rain crocodiles!”