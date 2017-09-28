THE BASICS

BYU (1-3) at Utah State (2-2)

Friday, 6 p.m. MDT

Maverik Stadium (25,100)

Field Turf Logan, Utah

Tickets: Utah State ticket office

Parking: map

TV: CBSSN

Live stream:CBS Sports Network

Radio: 1160 AM, 102.7 FM Weather: Partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-60s at kickoff

THE STAKES

For Utah State . . . The Aggies, coming off a 61-10 victory at San Jose State, are looking to build on their momentum and grab a win at home against an in-state rival.

For BYU . . . The Cougars are desperate to end their three-game losing streak and avoid a disastrous 1-4 start to the season.

THE TRENDS

For Utah State. . . The Aggies have lost 8 of their last 10 meetings against BYU.

For BYU . . . BYU has a 17-5 record on Friday nights since 2005.

THE EDGE

Utah State will win if . . . The Aggies get chunk yardage against the Cougar defense, make plays on special teams and are able to slow down BYU’s run game.

BYU will win if . . . The Cougars can sustain drives and find ways to get into the end zone, something they’ve struggled to do this season.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Kent Myers, Utah State quarterback: The senior quarterback has completed 76 of 114 passes for 777 yards with six interceptions and four touchdowns. He has also rushed for 184 yards and four touchdowns.

KEY MATCHUP

BYU's wide receivers vs. Utah State’s secondary: The Cougar receivers will need to find ways to get open and help the offense move the chains against the Aggies.

QUOTABLE

"It's a fun week here at Utah State for our players, for our coaches, for our fans and alumni. It is a big rivalry to us. It gets our guys excited. The stadium will be electric Friday night. I know the students are all fired up.” — Utah State coach Matt Wells

“I’m looking forward to showing our best game against Utah State. They’ve done a great job this last weekend. It’s going to be tough going into Logan. But we’re looking forward to the challenge.” — BYU coach Kalani Sitake

NEXT UP

BYU hosts Boise State next Friday while USU entertains Colorado State next Saturday.

SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time/result

Aug. 26 Portland State W, 20-6

Sept. 2 vs. Louisiana State L, 27-0

Sept. 9 Utah L, 19-13

Sept. 16 Wisconsin L, 40-6

Sept. 29 at Utah State 6 p.m.

Oct. 6 Boise State 8:15 p.m.

Oct. 14 at Mississippi State TBA

Oct. 21 at East Carolina TBA

Oct. 28 San Jose State TBA

Nov. 4 at Fresno State TBA

Nov. 10 at UNLV 8:30 p.m.

Nov. 18 UMass 1 p.m.

Nov. 25 at Hawaii 7 p.m.

(All times Mountain)