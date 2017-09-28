THE BASICS
BYU (1-3) at Utah State (2-2)
Friday, 6 p.m. MDT
Maverik Stadium (25,100)
Field Turf Logan, Utah
Tickets: Utah State ticket office
Parking: map
TV: CBSSN
Live stream:CBS Sports Network
Radio: 1160 AM, 102.7 FM Weather: Partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-60s at kickoff
THE STAKES
For Utah State . . . The Aggies, coming off a 61-10 victory at San Jose State, are looking to build on their momentum and grab a win at home against an in-state rival.
For BYU . . . The Cougars are desperate to end their three-game losing streak and avoid a disastrous 1-4 start to the season.
THE TRENDS
For Utah State. . . The Aggies have lost 8 of their last 10 meetings against BYU.
For BYU . . . BYU has a 17-5 record on Friday nights since 2005.
THE EDGE
Utah State will win if . . . The Aggies get chunk yardage against the Cougar defense, make plays on special teams and are able to slow down BYU’s run game.
BYU will win if . . . The Cougars can sustain drives and find ways to get into the end zone, something they’ve struggled to do this season.
PLAYER TO WATCH
Kent Myers, Utah State quarterback: The senior quarterback has completed 76 of 114 passes for 777 yards with six interceptions and four touchdowns. He has also rushed for 184 yards and four touchdowns.
KEY MATCHUP
BYU's wide receivers vs. Utah State’s secondary: The Cougar receivers will need to find ways to get open and help the offense move the chains against the Aggies.
QUOTABLE
"It's a fun week here at Utah State for our players, for our coaches, for our fans and alumni. It is a big rivalry to us. It gets our guys excited. The stadium will be electric Friday night. I know the students are all fired up.” — Utah State coach Matt Wells
“I’m looking forward to showing our best game against Utah State. They’ve done a great job this last weekend. It’s going to be tough going into Logan. But we’re looking forward to the challenge.” — BYU coach Kalani Sitake
NEXT UP
BYU hosts Boise State next Friday while USU entertains Colorado State next Saturday.
SCHEDULE
Date Opponent Time/result
Aug. 26 Portland State W, 20-6
Sept. 2 vs. Louisiana State L, 27-0
Sept. 9 Utah L, 19-13
Sept. 16 Wisconsin L, 40-6
Sept. 29 at Utah State 6 p.m.
Oct. 6 Boise State 8:15 p.m.
Oct. 14 at Mississippi State TBA
Oct. 21 at East Carolina TBA
Oct. 28 San Jose State TBA
Nov. 4 at Fresno State TBA
Nov. 10 at UNLV 8:30 p.m.
Nov. 18 UMass 1 p.m.
Nov. 25 at Hawaii 7 p.m.
(All times Mountain)