Westminster College hosted No. 24 Colorado Mesa (7-1-1, 5-1-1) at Dumke field on Wednesday. The Griffins scored the first goal of the match in the 23rd minute when Amit Hefer took advantage of a keeper mistake to assist Danny Darelli, who calmly scored from the top of the goal box. The Griffins were outshot, 6–1, in the first half but ended the half up 1-0, thanks to the defensive effort of the team and five saves from goalkeeper Max Medley.

The excitement of the game increased in the second half as the Mavericks took 14 shots and the Griffins took 10 shots. In the 69th minute, the Mavericks found an equalizer from a cross and a header at the near post into the upper right corner of the goal. The score remained tied until the end of regulation at 1-1. Medley ended the half with an additional five saves.

The Maverick's Moshe Perez scored the game-winning goal in the 98th minute during overtime. With the loss, Westminster falls to 4-7 overall and 0-5 in RMAC action on the season.

The Griffins return to Dumke Field on Friday to continue RMAC play against South Dakota Mines. The game kicks off at 3:00 p.m., following the women's 12:30 p.m. match against MSU Denver. Tickets can be purchased in advance online and are available on game day one hour prior at the Dumke Field entrance. Games will be broadcast on the RMAC Network.

ABOUT WESTMINSTER:

Westminster is a private, independent, and comprehensive college in Salt Lake City, Utah. The intercollegiate athletics program is a provisional member of NCAA II and the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC).