Here’s a look at the news for Sept. 28.

Trump administration denies waiver to bring needed supplies to Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico, still recovering from the widespread damage of Hurricane Maria last week, won’t receive some much-needed aid from the Trump administration, according to BuzzFeed News.

Trump said he wouldn’t waive the Jones Act, which imposes shipping restrictions that, if removed, “could help get much needed fuel, water, and other supplies to Puerto Rico,” BuzzFeed reported.

The Jones Act allows only US-flagged ships between US ports.

Trump waived the Jones Act for both Hurricane Harvey and Irma, when the storms struck the South.

Meanwhile, Trump’s inaugural committee pledged to donate $3 million for hurricane relief, CNN reported.

LDS missionaries return from Puerto Rico

A total of 23 Mormon missionaries returned from Puerto Rico on Wednesday, according to the Deseret News. The group was evacuated from their missions in the U.S. territory and will receive new assignments.

The 23 missionaries have reassigned to eight missions in the beehive State, and are just a small portion of the near 155 missionaries serving in Puerto Rico who were reassigned.

Brothers and sisters reunited briefly in the airport as the missionaries returned.

For example, Vanesa Soto, who’s brother was serving in Puerto Rico, got the chance to see her brother, Elder Benjamin Soto, for a brief minute.

"It actually feels great to know that he's safe after all he's been through, and to have him close to me because I live here now," Soto said.

Read more at the Deseret News.

A new TRAX line to the airport?

Salt Lake City Council Chairman Stan Penfold wants to see an improved TRAX line at the Salt Lake International Airport, according to the Deseret News.

Penfold said on Wednesday that the $3 billion redesign of the airport should include an elevated TRAX line, where it would station in the new teriminal’s second level.

He said the "second-level TRAX station is meant to be an integral part of the new terminal's welcome center for good reasons.”

The new TRAX line would showcase Salt Lake City, serving as a long-term investment, the Deseret News reported.

"We don't want to be average. We don't want an airport transit connection that will just be OK. We have plenty of those in this country," Penfold said.

Read more at the Deseret News.

What happened at Ben Shapiro’s speech?

Political commentator Ben Shapiro’s speech at the University of Utah drew both peace and protest on Wednesday night, and the school has called it successful, the Deseret News reported.

Before the speech, about 300 people rallied and protested on the U. campus.

Shapiro spoke to about 400 people. Two “scuffles” broke out, according to the Deseret News, launching federal authorities and local police to break them up.

The cost for law enforcement was $25,000. University Police Chief Dale Brophy told the Deseret News that’s about the same cost as a football game.

"There's no concern about peaceful protest, in fact we embrace and support it," school spokesman Chris Nelson told the Deseret News. "What we're preparing for is any violence, any type of clashes."

Read more at the Deseret News.

An Afghan dog underwater

What does an Afghan hound look like underwater? Take a look: