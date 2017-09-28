A passenger aboard a Southwest flight from Baltimore to Los Angeles was removed after she complained about two dogs on the plane.

The Los Angeles Times identified the woman as Anila Daulatzai of Baltimore, who “was taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct, failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order, disturbing the peace, obstructing and hindering a police officer and resisting arrest.”

Daulatzai’s removal comes during a summer in which multiple passengers have been dragged off planes, with footage of the incidents going viral.

According to The Washington Post, Daulatzai asked for the dogs to leave the flight, claiming that the animals would spark an allergic reaction.

But the woman didn’t have a medical certificate with her, according to a Southwest statement. The company’s policy is those without a certificate can be asked to leave the flight.

Woman dragged off #Southwest flight from #Baltimore to #LosAngeles. Complained of allergy to animal on board. Didn't have card for allergy. pic.twitter.com/vCTzDhMkiH — Chris Stewart (@CStewartWPTV) September 27, 2017

“Our policy states that a customer (without a medical certificate) may be denied boarding if they report a life-threatening allergic reaction and cannot travel safely with an animal on board," the Southwest Airlines statement said. "Our flight crew made repeated attempts to explain the situation to the customer, however, she refused to deplane and law enforcement became involved.”

Bill Dumas, who filmed a now-viral video of the confrontation, told NBC News that the woman asked for an injection to help alleviate symptoms from the allergy.

The crew told her she could have the injection off the flight. She refused to leave.

Officers were called to remove her from the plane and “were accused of being too aggressive,” The Washington Post reported.

Passengers captured the scene in what are now viral videos showing police officers asking the woman to leave. The woman pleads to stay.

“My dad has surgery tomorrow. I’m sorry, my dad has a surgery. What are you doing?” she asked the cops.

One officer replied, “C’mon, lady. Let’s go.”

As The Washington Post reported, the officers then “tug at her, or wrap their arms around her and try to pull her down the aisle.”

“It went from this very quiet conversation and suddenly erupted into this big physical confrontation,” Dumas told the L.A. Times.

At one point, Daulatzai told officers, “I will walk off. Don’t touch me!”

According to the Times, a woman on the flight tried to calm Daulatzai down, telling her to show the police that she’s walking.

“I can’t walk! He’s got my leg!” Daulatzai said in the videos.

As she’s carried down the aisle, another man can be heard saying, “Geez, lady. Get off the plane. Make the complaint later.”

Southwest apologized over the incident.

"We are disheartened by the way this situation unfolded and the customer's removal by local law enforcement officers," Southwest Airlines said in the statement, according to Time. "We publicly offer our apologies to this customer for her experience, and we will be contacting her directly to address her concerns."

It’s been a summer full of viral videos where passengers are asked to leave planes.

Back in April, United Airlines forcibly removed a passenger from one of its flights after he refused to leave his seat, causing a nationwide outcry. Footage of the event showed the man, Dr. David Dao, dragged off the flight with his glasses askew. United later apologized for the incident.

Similarly, a Utah couple got kicked off a United flight for switching seats. They spotted a sleeping man in their seats so they switched to a pair of open chairs before they were asked to leave, according to the Deseret News.

And, also earlier this year, a mother with a crying baby in her arms was asked to leave an American Airlines flight. As the Deseret News reported, arguments ensued between passengers and flight officials as officers confronted the mother aggressively.

House Transportation Committee Chairman Bill Shuster told The Washington Post in May that “there’s something clearly broken when passengers have been treated the way they have.”

He said airline carriers must reform passenger policies, or else Congress will.

And “you’re not going to like it,” he warned.