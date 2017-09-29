The Deseret Book tradition of the conference weekend “Ladies’ Night” events during the priesthood session continues at stores in Utah and Idaho this fall. The “Ladies’ Night” events are on Saturday, Sept. 30, with other events throughout the day.

Scheduled events throughout the weekend include:

• Salt Lake downtown flagship store (45 W. South Temple): 12-1:30 p.m.: Brad Wilcox, author of “Changed Through His Grace”; Anthony Sweat, author of “The Holy Invitation”; Camron Wright, author of “The Orphan Keeper”; Chad and Shelly Morris, authors of “Mustaches for Maddie”; 4-5:30 p.m.: Gerald Lund, author of Fire and Steel series; cast of “Love, Kennedy”; Jerry Borrowman, author of “Compassionate Soldier”; 6-8 p.m. (Ladies’ Night): Emily Freeman, author of “Even This”; Al Fox Carraway, co-author of “Cheers to Eternity”; two of the women with Six Sisters' Stuff, authors of “Celebrate Every Season”; and musical group Mercy River, “Step Forward.” Also, artists Annie Henrie Nader, Julie Rogers, Brent Borup, Robert A. Boyd, Rose Datoc Dall and Howard Lyon (specific times for each were not available).

• University Village (1076 S. 750 East, Orem): 6-8 p.m. (Ladies’ Night): Christie Gardiner, author of “You Are the Mother Your Children Need”; Josi Kilpack, author of “All That Makes Life Bright”; Anita Stansfield, author of "Lily of the Manor"; and songwriter Janice Kapp Perry.

• Fort Union (1110 E. Fort Union Blvd., Midvale): 6-8 p.m. (Ladies’ Night): Michele Bell, author of “Wish Me Love”; Sarah Eden, author of “Romancing Daphne”; Marlene Bateman, author of “Searching for Irene”; Shelly Morris, author of “Mustaches for Maddie”; Nancy Campbell Allen, author of “Secret of the India Orchid”; and musician Camille Nelson, “Lead Me Home.”

• Ogden (339 East 2250 South, Suite 100; corner of Kiesel and 2250 South): 6-8 p.m. (Ladies’ Night): Jennifer Moore, author of “Miss Leslie’s Secret”; and Julie Daines, author of “Haven Cross.”

• Layton (754 N. Main St.): Jen Johnson, author of “The Nobleman’s Daughter”; and Traci Hunter Abramson, author of "Chance for Home."

• Logan (1309 N. Main St. Ste. 150): 6-8 p.m. (Ladies’ Night): two of the women with Six Sisters' Stuff, authors of “Celebrate Every Season.”

• Rexburg, Idaho (180 W. 2nd South, Rexburg): 6-8 p.m. (Ladies’ Night): Sian Bessey, author of “To Win a Lady’s Heart.”

See desbook.com/events for more on the events.