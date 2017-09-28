SALT LAKE CITY — Good luck finding a Nintendo SNES Classic.

Back in August, only a handful of gamers were able to buy the Super Nintendo Classic, the miniature version of the console that’s proven quite popular.

Gamers across the nation expressed frustration that they couldn’t order the device, as savvy internet users scooped them up before many had the chance to buy, according to Business Insider. Many online shoppers encountered errors when they tried to check out while those who went to physical stores found huge lines and limited merchandise.

The system, which costs a mere $80, comes preloaded with 21 SNES games, including “Star Fox 2,” the previously unreleased sequel to “Star Fox.”

The console is a follow up to the Nintendo Classic, which went on sale in 2016. Finding one of those devices was equally as difficult.

Reviews of the SNES Classic have been positive so far.

But AtGames provided another option for gamers, announcing four new consoles that are as throwback as they come, according to a press release sent to the Deseret News.

People can buy the Atari Flashback Portable Game Player, the Sega Ultimate Portable Game Player, the Atari Flashback 8 Classic Game Console and the Sega Classic Game Console — all available at Toys “R” Us for $59.99.

Oh, and there are HD versions available, too. The Atari Flashback 8 Gold and the Sega Genesis Flashback, as well as the Atari Flashback 8 Gold Activision Edition, will be available for $79.99.

All systems will come loaded with classic video games.

Want one of these? You can buy them at the following stores: Family Dollar, Dollar General, Kroger, Walgreens, Office Depot, Staples, Kohls, Urban Outfitter, Rite Aid, BJs, JC Penney, QVC, HEB and Bed, Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Gamestop and Toys “R” Us.

“AtGames has always focused on family friendly fun, value and accessibility,” said Ping-Kang Hsiung, CEO of AtGames, said in a statement. “Making it easy for families to enjoy video games together continues to be AtGames’ mission.”

Here’s a bit about each new devices:

1. Atari Flashback 8 Gold

Highlighted games: “River Raid,” “Centipede” and “Millipede”

2. Atari Flashback 8 Gold Activision Edition

Highlighted games: “Freeway” and “River Raid”

3. Atari Flashback 8 Classic Game Console

Highlighted games: “Pitfall,” “Kaboom!” and “River Raid”

4. Atari Flashback Portable Game Player

Highlighted games: “Pac-Man,” “Frogger” and “Dig Dug”

5. Sega Genesis Flashback

Highlighted games: Sonic series, Mortal Kombat series

6. Sega Classic Game Console

Highlighted games: “Shining Force” and “Shining Force II”

7. Sega Ultimate Portable Game Player Highlighted games: New games “Pac Panic” and “Splatterhouse 2”