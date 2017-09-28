LOGAN — After a much-needed bye week, BYU will travel two hours north to take on Utah State. The Cougars have met the Aggies more times than any other team except Utah, and BYU leads the all-time series 48-35-3. BYU will look to retain the Old Wagon Wheel trophy for the ninth time in the last 11 meetings on Friday (6 p.m. MT, CBS Sports Network).

Utah State head coach Matt Wells will be looking for his first career home win against BYU.

Here are six important numbers to watch for this weekend:

3

The Utah State single-season record for blocked punts is six. Through four games this year, the Aggies have registered three — one each against Idaho State, Wake Forest and San Jose State — which ranks the Aggies first with three other teams (Illinois, Hawaii, South Florida) in that statistical category for all FBS teams.

BYU has not allowed a blocked punt in 22 punt attempts this season. In fact, the last blocked punt that the Cougars allowed was 25 games ago when East Carolina blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown on Oct. 10, 2015. If the Aggies can extend their current streak, it could be a big factor in the outcome of the game.

13

Turnovers always play a role in the momentum of a college football game, and this weekend’s match-up should be no different. Quarterbacks for the two schools have combined to throw 13 interceptions so far this season (Utah State has thrown seven on 151 pass attempts, while BYU has accounted for six on 110 attempts).

The Aggies and the Cougars rank in the bottom 15 percent of all FBS teams – No. 122 and No. 112, respectively. Both offensive coaching staffs will hope for better decision-making from their quarterbacks to reverse this trend.

0

The Cougars have done well this in another turnover-based category. Through four games, BYU hasn't lost a fumble. Unfortunately, the Cougar defense hasn’t been as proficient in creating turnovers as in years past and Kalani Sitake’s team is sitting at only three takeaways (No. 103) and a minus-three turnover margin (No. 105).

Utah State has lost three fumbles in the same amount of games but has nine takeaways (No. 13) and minus-one in turnover margin (No. 74). BYU must improve on its -.75 turnover margin per game average in order to get the win.

66

After playing defenses ranked in the top 25 in three consecutive weeks – LSU currently ranks No. 23, Utah No. 22 and Wisconsin No. 7 – BYU will get a slight reprieve in Game 5 but not as much of one as might be expected. Utah State is currently ranked No. 66 in total defense, allowing 382.8 yards per game. The Aggies have given up 76 total first downs (19 per game) and have struggled on third-down defense early this season with 22 conversions on 57 third-down attempts. USU has also scored two defensive touchdowns this season as well.

BYU is averaging 10.8 first downs per game and is only converting about 4.25 third-down attempts each game. Whether Tanner Mangum or Beau Hoge is in charge of the offense, the Cougars will need to improve in those areas to be successful against a surprising Utah State defense led by Louy Compton and Jalen Davis.

9.8

This stat will make even the most die-hard Cougar fan cringe. BYU is currently ranked dead last among FBS teams in scoring offense, averaging a scant 9.8 points per game. BYU is the only team in the country that is scoring less than 10 points per game (the closest team statistically is Kent State that scores a whopping 11.0 points per game).

The Cougars' three previous opponents are currently ranked in the AP Top 25 and combined they allow only 15.1 points per game. In comparison, Utah State is allowing more than double that amount – 32.0 points per game – and that might be what helps BYU get out of their current offensive slump.

70 percent

BYU’s offensive struggles have extended to within the red zone as well so far this season. The Cougar offense has gotten inside the 20-yard line only 10 times this season and scored three touchdowns. Only 30 percent of Cougar possessions inside the red zone have resulted in touchdowns. If you add the four field goals that BYU specialists have tacked on, that number increases to only a 70 percent conversion rate (ranked No. 115).

In comparison, however, Utah State has converted 13 of its 15 offensive possessions within the red zone, or 86.7 percent (ranked No. 55). The Cougar offense and defense will need to produce in both red zones against the Aggies.

Landon Walters studied history and political science at Salt Lake Community College. He is an avid sports fan and loves writing. Email: mavericksoccer_22@hotmail.com