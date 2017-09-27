SALT LAKE CITY — The $3 billion redesign of Salt Lake City International Airport shouldn't have a light-rail connection that will "just be OK," Salt Lake City Council Chairman Stan Penfold told the Utah Transit Authority board on Wednesday.

Penfold made a case for an elevated TRAX line to the new terminal's second-level "gateway" area with a $50 million higher price tag than keeping the light-rail trains at ground level.

The "second-level TRAX station is meant to be an integral part of the new terminal's welcome center for good reasons," he said, including showcasing the city and its committment along with UTA to improving air quality.

"We don't want to be average. We don't want an airport transit connection that will just be OK. We have plenty of those in this country," Penfold said, calling the investment an opportunity that could "pay off for years to come."

He said the city is "very aware of the need to provide additional financing" for the project and recognizes that UTA's contribution to the costs will remain the same no matter which option the City Council ultimately chooses.

Earlier in the meeting, UTA President and CEO Jerry Benson told the board he plans to recommend next month that the board budget $15 million to $20 million for the airport TRAX expansion that would be included in a 2018 bond.

Benson called the elevated line "a very appealing but also very expensive option," and said keeping the light-rail line at the same level as other ground transportation has surfaced as "a good, workable option."

No action was taken by the UTA board Wednesday.

In August, Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski told the City Council that she and UTA officials may have found a more affordable plan for a TRAX line to the new airport but said she'd been told to keep the details confidential.

Benson at the time said that was a misunderstanding and described light rail going to the south side of the new terminal at ground level rather than elevating the tracks to the new gateway building, as previous airport leaders had insisted upon.

Benson did not advocate an option Wednesday. He said in an interview that he believes the agency's agreement with the city requires that UTA only pay the cost of relocating the existing TRAX station and rails.

That should cost no more than $20 million, Benson said, and any enhancements to the project, such as elevating the station and rails, would have to be paid for by the city.

During his presentation to the board, Benson said it will be up to UTA to increase the hours of operation for the airport line and connecting service to 24 hours a day to better serve airport employees and passengers.

Penfold said in an interview that the council has been receptive to the level of committment Benson discussed. Now, he said, the council needs to choose an option knowing they'll have to come up with a way to cover any additional expense.

Possible revenue sources include an increased tax on hotel rooms or airport services, Penfold said. Before any decisions are made, he said the council needs to have a detailed discussion about the options, likely starting in late October.

"We've had a real challenge getting information," he said. "We're wanting to have that conversation as a body, and we're doing it a little bit in the dark because these things are happening but we aren't informed about them."