It’s positive to see local lawmakers reacting to two issues that have caught the community’s attention in recent months.

Salt Lake County’s struggle to help, protect and ultimately remove County Recorder Gary Ott, whose health and mental capacity had deteriorated but whose aides were not forthcoming about his condition, was tragic. It was also rare. But the fact that it was rare doesn’t mean that Utah should abandon the search for a thoughtful solution when a public official loses their mental capacity in office.

Of course, any legislative proposal to make it easier to remove an incapacitated elected official needs to satisfy worries that political operatives won’t use it as a tool to remove elected officials they don’t like. A new bill sponsored by Sen. Dan Thatcher, R-West Valley City, though not without flaws, looks like it could probably avoid being used as a political weapon since it requires broad-based agreement to remove an official.

Meanwhile, in addressing another contentious issue, lawmakers are also considering whether to set forth definite rules defining when a law enforcement officer may or may not require a medical professional to do a blood draw. That bill is the result of a highly publicized arrest of a nurse who declined to draw blood because she said the case did not meet the requirements her hospital and law enforcement had agreed upon.

The sponsor, Rep. Craig Hall, R-West Valley City, notes that policies governing blood draws are not consistent statewide. A U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2016 ruled they must be done under a warrant unless the circumstances are “exigent.”

It makes sense, for the protection of the public, to have a consistent statewide standard, written in law, to govern the handling of such cases.

That need would exist with or without the emotionally charged incident involving a nurse. Its application extends well beyond that case, which, like Ott’s situation, was rare.

The uniform nature of Hall’s bill exposes a flaw in Thatcher’s bill, which seeks to facilitate the removal of mentally incapacitated elected county officers. Thatcher’s bill would apply only to counties that have at least five elected officials on their councils or commissions. That means only six Utah counties could use it. It also means 23 counties would remain without any apparent remedy for an incapacitated elected official.

While we understand the sponsor’s concern that smaller, three-person county commissions should not, for example, have the power to set in motion the removal of one of their own members, it leaves many counties unable to remove officials for mental incapacity. The answer may be to find a different remedy. We support passing the current bill and then continuing to seek ways to address this need legislatively in smaller counties.

In Ott’s case, the situation was complicated by his top aides, who shielded him from the media and insisted he was capable of performing his duties. His chief deputy, Julie Dole, was removed from Republican Party leadership this week after a party investigation. The situation was resolved after a judge granted Ott’s family members legal guardianship over him.

They were able to negotiate his retirement with the county. That legal remedy provided a good result for this saga — one that protected Ott and the voters who elected him. The case of the arrested nurse and the blood draw did not end as satisfactorily. Both situations, however, merit the recent attempts by lawmakers to craft appropriate long-term solutions.