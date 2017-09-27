WEST JORDAN — Three men have been charged with raping an unconscious teenage girl in the back of a car and recording the incident.

Richard Djassera, 21, of Murray; Leclair Dodjim, 24, of Murray; and Nasouh Albasis-Albasis, 19, of West Valley City, are each charged in 3rd District Court with two counts of aggravated sexual assault, a first-degree felony. Djassera was charged with an additional four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

Their next court hearings are scheduled for Oct. 3.

On Sept. 8, a 14-year-old girl slept over at a friend's house and then sneaked out of the house to meet up with the three men, police say. The men then took the girl to several parties while "drinking shots" with her, according to charging documents.

At some point, the girl — who was in and out of consciousness after drinking — was raped in the back seat of the men's car, according to West Jordan police.

Two of the men in the front seat of the car saw the third having sex with the girl in the back seat, so they "stopped the car and began to film the encounter," the charges state.

Investigators found at least four videos of the alleged assault. In the videos, they observed the girl being sexually assaulted while she "appears to be incoherent and making weak attempts to stop the assault," charging documents state.

When Albasis-Albasis was done assaulting the teen, Leclair then took his place, according to the charges.

"At no time in the video does (the girl) appear capable of giving consent, given her obvious level of impairment," investigators wrote in the court documents.

Police said voices can also be heard on the recordings "encouraging the assault."

The girl woke up in one of the men's homes and called a friend to come get her, according to police. She then reported what had happened to officers.

While Djassera and Dodjim have been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail, West Jordan police are still searching for Albasis-Albasis. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 801-840-4000.