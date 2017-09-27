When I knew we were all going to be OK as a federation, is that following couple of days. You know, that was our outlet was getting back to make sure we carry on that legacy

PARK CITY — In the wake of the unexpected death of Olympic champion and de facto team leader Steve Holcomb in May the entire U.S. Bobsled & Skeleton team was reeling.

“We had to take a step back,” said the team’s most senior driver Nick Cunningham at the Olympic Media Summit in Park City this week. “It’s not anything you can prepare for; it’s not anything you can even think about preparing for. It’s a real eye-opening thing, and everyone mourned in their own way.”

The loss devastated each of them in different, very personal ways, but it was also a blow to the team’s medal hopes in the 2018 Games. Just 37, the Park City native overcame a degenerative eye disease and depression to become the most successful U.S. pilot in history, earning three Olympic medals, 10 World Championship medals and 60 World Cup medals.

For Cunningham, any questions about how the team would fare without Holcomb, or how they would honor his legacy was erased when he went to the gym two days after Holcomb was found dead in his room at the Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid.

“When I knew we were all going to be OK as a federation, is that following couple of days,” he said. “Everyone was in the weight room going after it. …You know, that was our outlet was getting back to make sure we carry on that legacy.”

Three-time Olympic skeleton athlete Katie Uhlaender said the last thing Holcomb said to her has guided how she plans to honor her best friend. The 33-year old Colorado native was in the hospital fighting for her life and she was struggling with the fact that her life seems dogged by tragedies.

“I was getting down on myself,” she said of an autoimmune infection that nearly killed her in February of 2017. “This stuff keeps happening to me…And it just started to snowball, like I’m tired of being the sad story, and he said, ‘Look, you need to be you. You’re getting into this negative thing that happened when you lost your father (in 2009). You’re not your father. You need to be you, you need to do you. Be the fierce woman that he raised you to be, and that’s how you honor him. So knowing he said that to me and then passed shortly afterward, what else would he have said to me?”

She said the pair, who met at the training center where Holcomb died, had plans to be on the podium together in South Korea. She feels, as do her teammates, that the only way to honor a champion like Holcomb is with their best effort this winter.

“I have peace knowing that my best friend was an Olympic champion,” she said, wiping away tears. “That just boosts my confidence and motivates me more. The only way I can continue both my father’s legacy and my best friend’s legacy is to live life to my fullest. Because that’s why we were friends. That’s what drew us together.”

Each of Holcomb’s teammates took something from their friendship. Uhlaender’s list might be longest, but he impacted everyone on the team in small and significant ways.

“This is the second time in my Olympic career I’ve had to deal with a death this significant,” Uhlaender said, referencing the fact that she lost her father to cancer in 2009. “I’m unfortunately slightly prepared to know how I’m going to respond knowing that going through day-to-day life is going to be different, knowing that he’s not someone that I need. It’s just epically sad that he’s not there to share these moments with me because we’ve done it my whole career together. I’ve not gone to the Games without him.”

She laughs as she tells stories about their adventures — and misadventures — and then points out that they’d already scouted the track in Pyeongchang.

“I have all his lines for Korea, by the way,” she laughed. “I know all of them because we dialed in that track together.”

Brakeman Steve Langton, who won two bronze medals with Holcomb in Sochi, came out of retirement to try and earn a spot in his sled. Justin Cunningham, who was a brakeman for Holcomb during the 2010 Olympics when they won gold, had converted to a pilot in 2015.

“I would say we’re a little bit of the opposite as far as he’s a little quieter, keeps to himself and I’m pretty outspoken,” said Olsen. “He’s taught me to have balance with that. He calmed me down on things. …He’s taught me to think before I speak.”

Cunningham said Holcomb helped him put the sport — and the rigors of competition — in perspective.

“Not to stress,” Cunningham said of the most valuable thing he learned from Holcomb. “In this sport, it’s easy to stress. You can definitely, when you start looking at hundredths of seconds, you start questioning your decisions or looking at different variables, and in bobsled there are ten thousand variables. Some crazy things can happen. He was really big on being, like, ‘This happened to me, and it’s not going to be the end. This is not the last time this is going to happen to you.’”