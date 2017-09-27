Utah State men’s tennis continues its fall tournament schedule this weekend at the Bank of Commerce Fall Tournament in Pocatello, Idaho, on Thursday, Sept. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 1.

Junior Austin Bass will be participating in the tournament along with newcomers Felipe Acosta (Chascomus, Argentina), Jose Fernando Carvajal (Pereira, Colombia), Valdemar Holm (Malmo, Sweden) and Aditya Vashistha (Bikaner, India).

"This should be a great event for our four new players and Austin to get adjusted to competing in a college environment," said head coach James Wilson. "I've been impressed with the intensity in practice, and I know they are all excited to compete. They all need to keep improving, and the match play this weekend will definitely help."

USU will join Idaho State, Idaho, Boise State, Montana, Montana State, Southern Utah and Weber State in the tournament.

The Aggies will have a new look at the tournament as the team will have different players competing than in the opening tournament at the Midland Invitational. At Midland, senior Jaime Barajas won the singles consolation draw with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over junior teammate Samuel Serrano. The victory put Barajas No. 1 on the all-time singles wins list in USU history. In singles, Barajas went 4-1, Serrano went 3-2, sophomore Sergiu Bucur went 3-2 and senior Andrew Nakajima went 2-3. In doubles, Barajas and Nakajima went 2-1 and Serrano and Bucur went 0-1.

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.