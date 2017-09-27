Rose Huang, Aiko Leong and Anna Kennedy recorded top-20 finishes as BYU women’s golf placed third at the Coeur d’Alene Resort Collegiate on Wednesday at Coeur d’Alene Resort Golf Course.

“I am really proud of Rose, Aiko and Anna for playing so well this week,” BYU head coach Carrie Roberts said. “Rose especially played really well today, and I am happy with the overall team effort.”

The Cougars carded 287-282-285 to shoot +2 as a team at the Coeur d'Alene Resort Collegiate. Colorado claimed the victory, shooting -18 through 54 holes. West Coast Conference foes San Francisco and Gonzaga finished in 11th place and 18th place, respectively.

Huang and Leong recorded their first top-10 finishes of the season on Wednesday. Huang fired a bogey-free 67 in round three to move to -2 par for the tournament, while Leong shot even par on the day to finish at 2-under overall. The Hawaii natives tied for sixth place.

Anna Kennedy carded 71-68-73 to shoot 1-under through 54 holes. The sophomore tied for 12th place. Kendra Dalton tied for 36th place, firing a 74 on Wednesday to shoot +7 at the Coeur d'Alene Resort Collegiate.

Annie Yang finished the event in 72nd place. The senior fired a third-round 75 to shoot +15 through three rounds.

BYU women's golf returns to action on Oct. 10-11. The Cougars will travel to Seattle, Washington, to compete in the Edean Ihlanfeldt Invitational.