The national anthem is a song. The flag is a piece of fabric, and the Bible is a conglomeration of paper, glue, leather and ink.

The depth of the respect given to each is personal. These things only carry weight or have meaning when we imbue them with meaning. They are not blankets of warmth; they are objects and ideas. They do not have magical powers. We create that power behind them. Whatever your take is on people standing or kneeling for the national anthem is based on how much power you personally give over to that song. There are those who don't even fully comprehend the lyrics nor do they realize where they came from. Some equate the anthem with patriotism and adherence. Yet this country was founded on the unpopular notion of self-governance and personal freedom. It was a small band of angry and aggrieved rebels who threw off the yoke and launched tea into a harbor. It was a small group of rebellious activists who wrote the inflammatory and treasonous Declaration of Independence. It was a small cluster of colonies that rose up against the largest empire of the world and said with a unified defiant voice, give me liberty or give me death. The reason the anthem is sacred is the idea that after a long and arduous night of bombing and mortar fire the banner of personal freedom, ol' glory, was still there waving above the ramparts. It was a symbol, and it gave the author comfort. O'er the land of the free and the home of the brave.

What could be more brave? Continuing to stand while others are choked, shot and beaten? Murdered in cold blood with no justice for the victim? Or being the lone and rebellious one that takes a stand by taking a knee? Facing financial ruin, blacklisting and threats against your life all to stand up for those that can no longer speak for themselves. What shows more homage to the men whose blood watered the tree of liberty than to use that freedom to speak for others?

We do not become a better society by shutting down those we disagree with. Dissent is not only patriotic; it is the foundation of our country.

William Tiffany

West Valley City