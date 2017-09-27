SALT LAKE CITY — James Rogers is guaranteed to win a second term on the City Council this November now that his opponent has withdrawn from the race.

Rogers' challenger, David Atkin, withdrew from the race in an email to Salt Lake City Recorder Cindi Mansell last week.

Even though he qualified for the general election in the primary, Atkin said he ended his campaign because he didn't "have the funds to keep it going" and he figured Rogers would win anyway.

"He's going to have about 60 percent of the vote, and I'll have 40 percent," Atkin said, "so I probably don't have enough to turn them my way."

Atkin also said his mother "is in poor health, and she hated the idea of me" running, worried that other council members "would make me look like an idiot and put it all over the news."

Because Atkin withdrew after Sept. 14, his name will be on the Nov. 6 ballot, but no votes cast for him will count. The deadline to become a write-in candidate, Sept. 8, has also passed.

Atkin qualified for the general election with 12 percent of the primary vote. The third-place finisher, Arnold Jones, got 9 percent.