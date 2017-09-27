Google’s hosting some party games for its 19th birthday.

According to The Verge, the search engine company’s latest doodle is a birthday spinner wheel, which allows spinners to player some of the best doodle games from years past.

You can play such games as tic-tac-toe, the 2010 Pac Man browser game, or a new Snake Game.

All you have to do is enter Google.com into your browser and spin the wheel.

Careful about how much you play at work, though. RescueTime.org, a productivity information website, said that the previously released Pac Man game cost the U.S. economy 4.8 million hours of productivity for a total loss of $120 million.

The average user spent 36 more seconds on Google.com on the day of the game’s release than normal, too, according to RescueTime.

“For the sake of humoring more bad math, I’m going to go ahead and guesstimate that $120 million x 19 games means $2.3 billion of productivity will be lost today,” The Verge writer Dami Lee said. “Have fun!”

Google isn’t just known for its games, though. According to Recode, the company has been around longer than most tech businesses, making it a standout among the others.

Here's an interesting bit of trivia about Google — it’s debatable if Sept. 27 is really the company’s birthday, Recode reported. Founder Larry Page and Sergey Brin started the company in 1998, but it wasn’t incorporated until Sept. 4, 1998. They started celebrating the birthday on Sept. 26 in 2006.