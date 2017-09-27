Glass art covering the facade of the new Salt Lake County District Attorney office building is unveiled in downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday. California artist Gordon Huether created the artwork, which, according to his website, abstractly references the many facets and areas of responsibility of a district attorney. Although the artwork is complete, the building, located at 35 E. 500 South, is still under construction. Work on the 113,000-square-foot, five-level downtown office building — as well as a two-level, 28,000-square-foot office in West Jordan — begain in April 2016. The West Jordan office opened in August, and the Salt Lake office is slated to open next February. The two facilities are to cost $64 million.

