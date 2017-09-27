VERNAL — The Flaming Gorge-Vernal Ranger District will be treating areas of the Ashley National Forest with prescribed fires beginning Monday.

The use of prescribed fire is weather dependent, and work on the projects will continue until as long as conditions are favorable.

According to a statement from the district, fires will be set in areas of the forest to remove dead and diseased stands of Engelmann spruce, Douglas fir and ponderosa pine. The aim is to reduce the risk of wildfire and to allow more rapid regeneration of brush and Aspen stands that will provide greater forage to support larger game populations.

In addition, piles along the Red Cloud Loop Road will be burned. The area along the road was thinned over the past few summers to improve visibility and reduce the risk of wildfire.