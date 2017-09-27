Screenshot, Instagram
Oreo previously released a hot cocoa at 7-Eleven stores and one at Dunkin Donuts. Rumor has it that there will be hot chocolate Oreos sometime in 2017, too.

Get ready. Oreo hot chocolate is on the way.

Nabisco recently released a new brand of Oreo-flavored hot cocoa mix.

Food blog The Impuslive Buy first spotted the drink on shelves at a Walmart.

A representative also told Refinery29 that the drink will be "hitting store shelves this week at Walmart locations nationwide in addition to a few other retailers."

And a representative of Oreo told Mashable that the hot cocoa mix — which easily plays on the idea of dunking your Oreo into hot chocolate — will have its nationwide rollout in October.

The new Oreo mix will likely cost $2.98 for a box of eight packets, which is about 37 cents per cup, according to Mashable.

According to Mashable, 7-Eleven offered Oreo hot cocoa in its stores and last fall, and Dunkin' Donuts added a similar drink to its menu.

According to Thrillist, rumor has it that there will be hot choclate-flavored Oreos sometime in 2017, too.

Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
Add a comment