OREM — Two students at Utah Valley University represented the Woodbury School of Business on international teams that won top awards at the 2017 case competition sponsored by the Institute of Internal Auditors in Orlando, Florida.

Lewis Hoopes led the first-place team that consisted of members from China, South Africa, Korea, Iran and the United States. Hongtao Li’s second-place team consisted of members from China, South Africa and the United States.

The competition featured students from 32 universities in eight countries. During the competition, participants performed an industry risk assessment and audit plan for a selected organization and presented their findings to judges who are audit professionals at international organizations.

The university’s internal audit program is one of only 20 universities in the United States and 31 universities worldwide to be recognized by the Institute of Internal Auditors as a comprehensive internal audit program.

Hoopes and Li are part of Woodbury’s new master of accountancy program, which offers courses in internal audit and risk advisory services. They were sponsored on the trip by the program and the Salt Lake City Chapter of the Institute of Internal Auditors.