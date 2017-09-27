The Church is providing an additional $11 million in assistance for famine victims in eight countries in Africa and the Middle East.

The aid announcement was made Wednesday, Sept. 27, after the donation was approved by the First Presidency to provide assistance to areas of the world experiencing drought, civil conflict, disease and other challenges, according to a Mormon Newsroom release.

LDS Charities, the humanitarian arm of the Church, is partnering with 11 global relief organizations to support 25 projects in Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, Yemen, Niger, Kenya, Uganda and DR Congo.

"During our recent visits to Africa, we have seen firsthand the importance of helping to meet the needs of our brothers and sisters who face great challenges and difficult circumstances,” said Bishop Gérald Caussé, Presiding Bishop of the Church. “Contributions from our faithful members provide funding for food, shelter, clean water, medical care and other life-sustaining supplies for more than a million people — including severely malnourished children."

The Church’s donation of cash and commodities will benefit more than 1.1 million people for up to a year, the release said.

LDS Charities is partnering with key nongovernmental and faith-based organizations, including CARE International, Catholic Relief Services, Convoy of Hope, International Rescue Committee, Islamic Relief USA, Rahma Relief, Real Medicine Foundation, Save the Children, UNICEF USA, USA for UNHCR and the World Food Programme.

"What a wonderful opportunity we have to give of our substance to those who are suffering, to lighten their burdens and let them know that we care. And how grateful we are for partners of like mind who help us serve those in places we cannot reach on our own," said Sister Jean B. Bingham, Relief Society general president.