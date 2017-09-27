EPHRAIM — The Sanpete County Nominating Commission has announced the appointment of Judge Mark K. McIff to fill the Ephraim Justice Court vacancy. The position will replace Judge Ivo Peterson, who retired effective June 30.

McIff currently serves as judge of the justice courts in Sevier and Piute counties, Fairview, Fountain Green, Moroni and Spring City.

He is also an attorney who practices in the south-central Utah area. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Southern Utah University in Cedar City and a Juris Doctor degree from Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington.

He formerly held the positions of Piute County attorney, Wayne County attorney, Sevier County deputy attorney, Garfield County deputy attorney, a prosecutor for several cities and chief criminal prosecutor for the Wasatch County Attorney’s Office.