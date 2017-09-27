PROVO — The Rock Canyon Poets and Pioneer Book, in participation with the Utah Humanities Book Festival, presents “Inspired,” a free community poetry writing workshop in October.

During the workshop, participants will learn how to create poems using imagery and metaphor to express ideas in unique and universal ways. The workshop will be presented in two sessions — on Tuesday and Oct. 17, followed by a reception and poetry reading later in the month. The workshops will be held at 6 p.m. at Pioneer Book, 450 W. Center.

Participants are encouraged to submit their poem to be included in a printed anthology; contributors will receive a free copy.

Seating for the workshop is limited. To register, email your name and contact information to rockcanyonpoets@gmail.com.