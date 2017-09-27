The air is crisp, the leaves are changing and snow is in the mountains. Autumn is here and so are fall and Halloween activities. Dress up the kids and celebrate the season with these family-friendly events.

EVENTS

Bootober, Oct. 1-31, dates and times vary, Discovery Gateway, 444 W. 100 South, $9.50 for general, $7 for seniors (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

Halloween Family Film Series, Mondays, Oct. 2-30, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Glendale Library, 1375 Concord St., free (801-594-8660 or slcpl.org)

Halloween Classics Movie Series, Mondays, Oct. 2-30, 7-9 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (801-948-7858 or calendar.slcolibrary.org)

Boo Lights, Oct. 6-7, 13-14, 18-21 and 27, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Hogle Zoo, 2600 E. 840 South, $10.95-$12.95 for adults, $8.95-$10.95 for seniors, $7.95-$9.95 for children ages 3-12 (801-584-1700 or hoglezoo.org)

Creatures of the Night, Oct. 13-14, 5-8:30 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden $8 for general, $6 for members, free for children ages 3 and younger (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

Pumpkin Nights, Oct. 13-29, Sunday-Thursday, 6:30-10:30 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 6:30 p.m.-midnight, Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, $20 for general, $16 for children ages 4-12 and seniors (pumpkinnights.com/slc)

The Haunted Aquarium, Oct. 13-31, dates and times vary, Living Planet Aquarium, 12033 Lone Peak Parkway, Draper, $19.95 for adults, $16.95 for teens, military, students and seniors, $14.95 for children ages 3-12 (801-355-3474 or thelivingplanet.com)

Pumpkin Nights will be open Oct. 13-29 at the Utah State Fairpark.

Little Haunts, Oct. 14, 19-21 and 28, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., This Is The Place Heritage Park, 2601 E. Sunnyside Ave., $12.95 for adults, $10.95 for seniors, $8.95 for children ages 3-11 (801-582-1847 or thisistheplace.org)

Scarecrow Festival, Oct. 16-21, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Ashton Gardens, Thanksgiving Point, $15 for adults, $12 for children ages 3-12 and seniors (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org)

Garden After Dark: Adventures in Wonderland, Oct. 19-21 and 26-28, 6-9 p.m., Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, $12 for general, $6 for garden members (801-585-0556 or redbuttegarden.org)

Spooky Spiders and Ghoulish Ghosts, Oct. 19, 9:30-11:30 a.m. or 1-3 p.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, $3 for children, $10 for family, registration required (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

Fall Harvest Festival, Oct. 20-21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., American West Heritage Center, 4025 S. Highway 89-21, Wellsville, $9 for adults, $8 for children ages 3-11 (435-245-6050 or awhc.org)

Haunted Night at the Museum, Oct. 20, 6-9 p.m., Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, $13 for adults, $9 for children ages 3-13 (801-581-6927 or nhmu.utah.edu)

Ogden Nature Center will host its "Creatures of the Night" outdoor event Oct. 13-14.

Trick-or-Treat Street, Oct. 20, 6-9 p.m., Utah Olympic Oval, 5662 S. 4800 West, Kearns, free (801-968-6825 or utaholympiclegacy.org/oval)

The Enchanted Woods, Oct. 20-21, 27-28, times vary, Treehouse Children’s Museum, 347 22nd St., Ogden, $5 (801-394-9663 or treehousemuseum.org)

Halloween Hoot, Oct. 21, 28 and 31, 1-3:30 p.m., Tracy Aviary, 589 E. 1300 South, $11.95 for adults, $9.95 for students, military and seniors, $7.95 for children ages 3-12, come in costume for half-price admission (801-596-8500 or tracyaviary.org)

Pumpkin Patch Party, Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, $5 for family, registration required (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

Halloween Journey, Oct. 28, 2-5 p.m., Stokes Nature Center, 2696 U.S. Highway 89, Logan, $7 for general, $5 for members, free for children ages 2 and younger (435-755-3239 or logannature.org)

Tricks and Treats featuring The Magic of Timothy, Oct. 28, 7 p.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $5 (801-225-2787 or scera.org)

Halloween Bash, Oct. 30, 5:30-9 p.m., South Jordan Community Center, 10788 S. Redwood Road, South Jordan, free (801-446-4357 or sjc.utah.gov)

Little Bear Bottoms Corn Maze, Monday-Thursday, 5-10 p.m.; Friday, 5-11 p.m., Saturday, noon-11 p.m., 5000 S. U.S. Highway 89, Wellsville, $7-$11 for adults, $6-$10 for students ages 12 years and older, $5-$9 for children ages 4-11 (435-770-3462 or lbbcornmaze.com)

Corn Maze on the Farm, through Oct. 31, Monday-Thursday 4-10 p.m.; Friday, 3-11 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m., American West Heritage Center, 4025 S. Highway 89-21, Wellsville, $7 for adults, $6 for students, $5 for children ages 3-11 (435-245-6050 or awhc.org)

Pumpkin Days, through Oct. 31, Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Wheeler Farm, $2-$10 for general, (385-468-1755 or slco.org/wheeler-farm)

Witchfest, through Oct. 31, Gardner Village, 1100 W. 7800 South, free-$35 (801-566-8903 or gardnervillage.com)

Cornbelly’s, through Nov. 4, Monday-Thursday, 4-9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m., $11.95-$29.95 (801-794-3276 or cornbellys.com)

MUSIC/THEATER

“Catch Me If You Can,” Oct. 5-12, dates vary, 7:30 p.m., Pioneer Hall, 1137 W. 7800 S., West Jordan, $8 for general, $5 for children ages 12 and younger and seniors (801-294-1242 or sugarfactoryplayhouse.com)

Halloween Harrowing, Horror and Humor read by Utah Storyteller Guild members, Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m., Union Little Theatre, U., free (801-541-0326)

“The Addams Family,” Oct. 6-12, dates vary, 7:30 p.m., Mount Jordan Middle School, 300 E. 9400 South, Sandy, $12 for general, $8 for children ages 3-12, students and seniors (801-568-2787 or sandyarts.com)

“The Mystery of Edwin Drood,” Oct. 6-21, dates and times vary, Empress Theatre, 9104 W. 2700 South, Magna, $10 (801-347-7373 or empresstheatre.com)

“Wait Until Dark,” Oct. 6-28, dates and times vary, Heritage Theatre, 2505 S. Highway 89, Perry, $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and children under 13; children under 4 not permitted (435-723-8392 or heritagetheatreutah.com)

Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” Utah Symphony, Oct. 24-25, 7 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $29-$59 (801-533-6683 or artsaltlake.org)

The Haunted Orchestra with the Utah Philharmonia, Oct. 26-27, 7:30 p.m., Gardner Concert Hall, U., $12.50 for general, free for U. students, $6.50 for other students, U. staff and seniors (801-851-6762 or tickets.utah.edu)