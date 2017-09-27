A popular jogging stroller has been recalled after complaints of a component breaking that resulted in at least one child falling out of the seat.

Delta Children recalled about 28,000 of its “J is for Jeep” strollers this week after four reports came in that the leg bracket had broken, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

In one instance, a child actually fell out of the stroller, causing bruises and cuts, the commission announcement said.

Anyone who owns a recalled stroller should stop using it and contact Delta for a repair, according to Fortune.

Consumers can call 800-377-3777 for a free repair. They can also reach out to recall@deltachildren.com or visit the company website at deltachildren.com.

The strollers are designed for jogging in all terrains.

Common stores like Target, Walmart and Shopco sold the strollers between August 2015 and August 2016 for anywhere between $130 and $160, Fortune reported.

