Each week the Deseret News collects high school football stats from around the state, with over 90 percent of the coaches submitting their offensive and defensive stats each week.

So as the season shifts to Week 7 beginning with Thursday's Green Canyon-Ridgeline showdown, here’s a look back at some awesome individual performances from Week 6.

Class 6A

Daisean Cash, Hunter — Completed 25 of 38 passes for 345 yards and five TDs as Hunter escaped with the 34-29 win over Grand.

Bryson Percival, West Jordan — Recorded 21 tackles, returned an interception xxx yards for a touchdown and also forced a fumble in 40-34 win over Taylorsville.

Brock Jones, Lone Peak — Completed 22 of 29 passes for 381 yards and four TDs in Lone Peak's impressive 53-34 win over American Fork.

Ma'a Hall, Taylorsville — Taylorsville lost to West Jordan 40-34, but Ma'a Hall had quite a night by returning two kickoffs for touchdowns and also hauling in two receiving TDs.

Cy Denney, Weber — Recorded five tackles and two interceptions as Weber blanked Weber 23-0 for its third shutout in the past four games.

Class 5A

Cameron Brown, Viewmont — Had 25 carries for 183 yards and two TDs to pace Viewmont to big 38-13 win over Box Elder.

Jayden Clemons, Skyridge — Completed 19 of 26 passes for 297 yards and 3 TDs to lead Skyridge past Provo 46-12.

Carson Myers, Wasatch — Recorded two interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown, and also caught 8 passes for 119 yards and a score in Wasatch's 31-7 win over Timpanogos.

Colton White, Highland — Led Highland to 61-36 win over Skyline by rushing for 173 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.

Class 4A

Brock Parry, Desert Hills — Carried the ball 10 times for 158 yards and two TDs in Desert Hills' 55-7 win over Canyon View.

Cooper Legas, Orem — Passed for 391 yards and 5 TDs and also rushed for 127 yards to lead Orem past Mountain View 49-0.

Silas Young, Stansbury — Had a big day on the ground with 21 carries for 158 yards and four scores in 56-20 win over Ogden.

Hayden Williams, Ridgeline — Scored a defensive touchdown with a fumble recovery and then added an offensive rushing score to lead Ridgeline to 55-26 win over Logan.

Class 3A

Parker Clawson, Summit Academy — Hauled 11 catches for 164 yards and two TDs as the Bears rolled past North Sanpete 50-14.

Jay Carrigan, Morgan — Recorded three tackles and two interceptions as Morgan edged Judge Memorial 28-21 for the region win.

Gage Schmidt, Grantsville — Workhorse back had 28 carries for 206 yards and three touchdowns as Grantsville beat Union 43-15.

Class 2A

Parker Grajek, South Summit — Passed for two TDs, rushed a TD and also had a receiving TD in South Summit's 49-6 win over Gunnison. He also had two interceptions on defense.

Dakota Johnson, Grand — Carried the ball 18 times for 211 yards and five TDs to lead Grand to the easy 56-14 win over North Sevier.

Dylan Ivins, San Juan — Recorded a game-high 14 tackles as San Juan edged Monticello 14-6 for its first region victory.

Class 1A

Porter Miller, Parowan — Led Parowan to the 26-0 shutout victory over Rich with 22 carries for 246 yards and three TDs.

Jack Roberts, Duchesne — Scored a special teams touchdown on a blocked kick to go along with his six tackles and one sack to lead Duchesne past Milford 21-12.

Dustin Moffo, Layton Christian — In muddy conditions, Moffo rushed for 115 yards on 29 carries as Layton Christian upset Kanab 7-0.