SALT LAKE CITY — Entries for the annual statewide competition for visual artists, sponsored by the Utah Division of Arts & Museums, are now being accepted.

Registration for “Utah 17: Painting, Sculpture and Installation” is open through Monday, Oct. 23. Guidelines and registration materials are available at visualarts.utah.gov or by calling 801-245-7272.

Registered artists should bring their artwork to the Rio Gallery, 300 N. Rio Grande St., between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, and Wednesday, Oct. 25. All artists age 18 and older are welcome to submit one or two works in the given media categories. There is no entry fee.

The competition will be judged by Jan Schall, curator at the Nelson-Atkins Museum in Kansas City, and Zhi Lin, a professor of painting and drawing at the University of Washington in Seattle.

The Best in Show award will receive $1,000, while six Juror’s Awards each will receive $600. Additional entries will also be juried into the exhibition and will have their work displayed at the Rio Gallery from Nov. 17 to Jan. 12. A public reception will be held 6-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, during the Gallery Stroll.