SANDY — The Boy Scouts of America’s Great Salt Lake Council is sponsoring a University of Scouting on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The event, which will include a full day of classes on Scouting-related topics for adult Cub and Boy Scout leaders, parents, community and religious leaders, will be held 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mount Jordan Middle School, 9351 S. 300 East.

Registration/check-in starts at 7:15 a.m. Registration is $20 and includes class entry, a University of Scouting patch and degree patches. Lunch is an additional charge.

Classes will be divided into three colleges: College of Cub Scouting, College of Boy Scouting, and College of General Studies to meet the needs of all leaders involved in Scouting.

For a list of class descriptions or to register, go to www.saltlakescouts.org or call 801-582-3663. Walk-ins also are welcome.