SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Hogle Zoo has hired Steve Burns, executive director of Zoo Boise in Idaho, as its new president and CEO. He will take over for Craig Dinsmore, who is retiring after 20 years.

During Burns’ tenure at Zoo Boise, he led three successful capital campaigns, built or remodeled 85 percent of the zoo's exhibits, increased attendance 90 percent over 20 years, and promoted a culture of conservation.

In addition to his duties in Idaho, Burns served as chairman of the Field Conservation Committee of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Burns will move his family to Salt Lake City and is slated to start his new job in early December.

"I love the mountains. If I had a choice between the beach or mountains, I'd pick the mountains every time. That Salt Lake has such an abundance of those makes it all the more special," he said in a statement.

Once settled, Burns is eager to continue expanding Hogle Zoo's mission in creating a better place for wildlife, he said.

"I think zoos continue to evolve. The natural world is not in good shape, and the natural world needs zoos to move in the direction that every time someone visits, they're not only having a good time with their family, they're helping animals in the wild."