It is no question that Real Salt Lake’s center back Justen Glad is having a great season. So well that RSL coach Mike Petke says he believes Glad should get a roster spot in the United States Men’s National Team.

Glad has started the last 15 games, leading the club to an 8-4-3 record after a 4-10-2 start in the first 16 games. In his fourth season, the 20 year old is ranked No. 18 on the MLS 24 under 24 rankings.

Petke sees something special in Glad in how he plays:

"What makes him so special besides all the intangibles that I’ve talked about so much with his touch, his reading of the game, his speed, his 1-on-1 defending, is he has unbelievable ability to listen. (Whether it’s) in video or me 1-on-1 with him for me to try to correct him on one or two things and for him to go out and start work on that immediately and seeing that every day, every game, that a mistake perhaps or positioning that he was off a little bit the day before or the game before, that’s corrected."

Utah commit playing well in California

Utah basketball has recently received a verbal commit in California's Riley Battin. The Oak Park High senior standout has received 20 college offers. That includes other Pac-12 schools like USC and UCLA. Before making his verbal commitment, he also considered Ohio State, Vanderbilt and Davidson as his top schools.

The 6-foot-10 power forward, who’s one of the top big men in the CIF-Southern Section and in the state of California, made his visit to Utah and right from the start, he knew that this is where he belongs, he told the Ventura County Star.

"I made the trip to Utah and that sealed it for me," Battin said. "I felt at home. I'm comfortable with the players, coaches and the school. I feel really great about it."

Other links

And finally ...

The HayesTough Foundation is about dedicating its time to bring financial donations to family members who are affected by childhood cancer.

This foundation was started by former Utah football player Steve Tate, who lost his his son, Hayes, to cancer last year. Ever since, Tate has dedicated his time to his foundation that raises money for cancer research.

Saturday as the Utes is on its bye week, he tweeted out autographs signed memoirs that includes an Eric Weddle Ravens jersey and Alex Smith Chiefs jersey along with a picture of Tate. The foundation will be having his first annual Dream Ball at the Gateway this Saturday.

For more information, you can go to Hayestough.org

Ute fans- it’s a bye week this Saturday night. Come take part of this great cause for the Hayestough Foundation. Plenty of items to bid on! pic.twitter.com/MswUzftAje — Steve Tate (@tate28) September 27, 2017