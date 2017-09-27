SALT LAKE CITY — Two young musicians have teamed up with the Tyler Robinson Foundation — founded by the band Imagine Dragons — to assist local families coping with pediatric cancer.

Brothers Kellen and Blake Hullinger, ages 14 and 10 respectively, form the duo BroBand.They will host the Rockin’ Kids Concert at Trolley Square’s The Falls Event Center on Sept. 29 from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., according to a news release.

Attendees at Friday’s concert will have the opportunity to win prizes, including two tickets donated by Imagine Dragons for their Oct. 13 concert at USANA Amphitheatre, according to the release. Other prizes include a month of guitar, ukulele, drum and voice lessons from Rock University in Draper, an acoustic guitar and ukulele from Riverton Music in Sandy and an electric guitar from Guitar Center.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at brobandrocks.com. A portion of the proceeds will go to the foundation, which has a mission to strengthen families financially and emotionally as they cope with the tragedy of a pediatric cancer diagnosis, according to the foundation's website.

Imagine Dragons formed the foundation after the passing of Tyler Robinson, who was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of cancer, at age 16. Tyler was drawn to Imagine Dragons when the band first began gaining popularity in Provo, and their music played an inspirational role in his life — especially throughout his medical treatment, according to a Deseret News article.

When Tyler passed away at 17 in 2013, Imagine Dragons contacted the Robinson family and told them they’d like to create a foundation in his honor. The foundation assigns a financial advisor to families affected by childhood cancer, and covers costs such as child care, rent, utility bills and travel costs for treatments, according to the Deseret News. For more information, visit trf.org.

