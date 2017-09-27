Buying the world’s largest uncut diamond will likely leave a rough mark on your bank account.

According to AFP, British jeweller Graff said it bought the world’s largest uncut diamond for a cool $53 million (or about 44.5 euros).

The 1,109-carat diamond is roughly the size of a tennis ball, AFP reported.

That means the diamond sold for roughly $47,777 per carat, Bloomberg reported.

Delighted to announce our latest acquisition - the 1,109ct Lesedi la Rona - the largest rough diamond in the world. #LesedilaRona pic.twitter.com/01b7FaYX0q — Graff Diamonds (@GraffDiamonds) September 26, 2017

"We are thrilled and honoured to become the new custodians of this incredible diamond," said company chairman Laurence Graff in a statement. "The stone will tell us its story, it will dictate how it wants to be cut, and we will take the utmost care to respect its exceptional properties."

The seller was Canadian mining company Lucara Diamond Corp, which found the unusually large gem in Botswana’s Karowe Mine in 2015 and had been asking more than $70 million for it. The diamond was called Lesedi La Rona (which means “our light” in Botswana’s Tswana language), according to AFP.

What will happen to the diamond? It’s expected to either be cut up for multiple pieces or added to a private collection, AFP reported.

Graff acquires the world's largest rough diamond: The Lesedi La Rona, weighing 1 109 carats for 58 millions $.#LesedilaRona #diamond #graff pic.twitter.com/CNXoava4l5 — HERITAGEM (@HeritagemUK) September 26, 2017

This diamond is the second biggest in history. The Cullinan Diamond, which was unearthed in South Africa in 1905, was 3,106 carats, according to CNN. It was cut into smaller pieces, “some of which are now part of British royal family's crown jewels,” CNN reported.

The 813-carat Constellation stone was also discovered in 2015 with the Lesedi La Rona. That diamond sold for $63 million, according to Bloomberg, or about $77,500 per carat.