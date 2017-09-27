Dixie State’s men’s golf team finished in a two-way tie for ninth place at the 46th-Annual Western Washington Viking Invitational on Tuesday at the Bellingham Golf and Country Club.

The Trailblazers (291-293-293) posted their second-consecutive round of 5-over 293 to wind up with a three-round total of +13 877, which pulled them even for ninth with Saint Martin’s (297-285-295-877, +13). Simon Fraser (291-284-281) claimed the team title with an 8-under 856, 11 strokes clear of runners-up Oklahoma Christian (284-292-291-867, +3) and British Columbia (289-286-292-867, +3).

Freshman Brock Nielson (70-75-73) was DSU’s top finisher as he placed t-18th individually at +2 218 after a 1-over 73 on his final round, while fellow freshman Spencer Wallace (73-71-75) finished tied for 24th at +3 219. Senior Dane Nelson (77-72-71) carded the Trailblazers’ low round of the day with a 1-under 71 to vault 10 spots up the leaderboard for a t-26th showing at +4 220, followed by freshman Landon Anderson (71-75-75) in t-31st at +5 221 and sophomore Jayce Frampton (77-77-74) in t-58th at +12 228.

Following four weeks off from competition, the Trailblazers will make the hop over to the Hawaiian Islands for two tournaments, beginning with the DSU-hosted Dixie State Island Invitational played at the Waikoloa Beach Kings’ Course on Oct. 23-24. DSU will then close its fall schedule at the Hawai’i Hilo/Dennis Rose Intercollegiate on Oct. 27-28.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixieathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.