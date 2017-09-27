SALT LAKE CITY — Netflix removed an episode of a children's show from its service after a sexually explicit image was discovered in the cartoon.

Parents noticed an explicit image of a body part in the show “Maya the Bee,” sending the internet “aflame,” according to Fortune. The image appeared for four seconds.

The series’ producer, Studio 100, issued an apology in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

"An absolutely inappropriate image has been discovered in a four-second fly-by scene in one episode of the total of 78 episodes of the series," the statement said. "The origin of this image obviously results from a very bad joke from one of the 150 artists working on the production."

Netflix immediately removed that particular episode from its service.

"This is indeed unacceptable to the Studio 100 Group as owner of the brand and all its partners and doesn’t reflect the quality of its work and its values," the company's statement said. "Legal action has already been started. Studio 100 very much regrets this incident and would like to offer its sincere apologies to all 'Maya the Bee' fans. At the same time, the company is taking all suitable technical measures to remedy the situation."

“Maya the Bee” is a European cartoon that comes from a 1912 children’s book. The series depicts a young bee who leaves her family to discover the world.

The series launched on Netflix in 2013. A concerned parent realized the issue and posted about it on Facebook, according to Entertainment Weekly.

In a now-deleted post, the woman said, “I know I’m not going crazy and I know that something like this shouldn’t be in a kids’ show whatsoever. I’m extremely disgusted by it, there should be no reason my kids have to see something like this. I don’t know if they’re gonna do something about this or what, but there’s no reasons why this should be in this show.”