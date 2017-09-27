LEHI — Skyridge won its fourth straight Region 8 volleyball match and its 12th straight set along the way in defeating Timpanogos Tuesday night.

The Falcons swept Timpanogos 25-14, 25-7, 26-24 to run their mark to 4-0 in the Region 8 standings. Along the way, Skyridge has not dropped a single set, though Timpanogos came awfully close in the third.

The Timberwolves led throughout the third set, staking themselves out to a formidable 20-14 lead. But at that point Skyridge, thanks to the tough serving of Kenadee Christensen, ran off seven straight points to take a 21-20 lead before Timpanogos finally won a point. Skyridge got it 24-22, but Timpanogos rallied to score two more points before the Falcons put the match away.

Christensen had 14 service points in the match, including two aces, to pace the Falcon attack. She had a team-high 12 kills as well, including a big one that helped Skyridge take a 25-24 lead in the last set.

Serving dominance was the key for the Falcons. Sherstin Pond was the star from the service line in the second set as she served nine straight points as the Falcons soared to an easy 25-7 win. In the first set, Kaitlin Standifird did the damage. On the night, she had three aces and served on 12 of Skyridge's points earned.

These big runs where the tough serving took Timpanogos out of his system were the keys to victory.

"Sherstin (Pond) had a big night serving, especially when we needed it," said Falcon head coach Deanna Meyer.

But Meyer also praised the defense and passing particularly noting the strong play of senior setter Cici Hauver.

"Defense and passing was big and Cici had a solid night," Meyer said. "I think in the first two sets we played well and executed the things we worked in practice. In the third set, we lost a little focus but found a way to win."

Hauver agreed.

"I thought we played with a lot of energy in the first two games," Hauver said. The energy went down (in the third game), but we were able to come back and win."

Hauver had 15 assists as she shares setting duties with Standifird, who had 24 on the night. Standifird also had seven kills.

Reagan Calton had 15 digs and eight of those digs were conversions to points while Emilee Rupp had three block assists and one solo block to pace the defense. Alice Ellsworth was effective as well both in the serve game and at the net.

Skyridge will now travel to Chicago for a weekend tournament before resuming league play next week.

Brian Preece is a freelance prep sportswriter. He was also the head wrestling coach at Provo High School from 1994-2006 and in 2006 Preece was named as the Utah Coach of the Year by the National Wrestling Coaches Association.