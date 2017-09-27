Sophomores Anna Kennedy and Aiko Leong led BYU women's golf to a third-place finish after two rounds of the Coeur d'Alene Resort Collegiate Invitational on Tuesday.

"I was very impressed with Anna and Aiko's composure today," BYU head coach Carrie Roberts said. "They scored very well. It was a good team effort today, and we are looking forward to tomorrow."

The Cougars fired 287-282 to shoot +1 on Tuesday. BYU sits behind Colorado (-18) and Illinois (-9) in third place. The West Coast Conference's San Francisco is tied for ninth place, while host Gonzaga is in 16th place.

Kennedy carded 71 in the morning round and finished with a 3-under 68 in the afternoon. The sophomore birdied eight holes on Tuesday and is tied for fifth place at -3.

Leong recorded a pair of 70s to shoot 2-under on the day. She is tied for ninth place.

Rose Huang is in 29th place after shooting +2 on Tuesday. Huang fired a first-round 73, followed by a second-round 71. Kendra Dalton fired a pair of 73s to tie for 34th place. Dalton is at +4 after 36 holes of tournament play.

Annie Yang shot an 80 in the morning and bounced back with a 73 in the afternoon. Yang is tied for 72nd place at +11.

The Cougars play the third and final round of the Coeur d'Alene Resort Collegiate Invitational on Wednesday. Groups will begin play at 9 a.m. MT, in a shotgun start. Links to live stats are provided on the BYU women's golf schedule page.