Utah State senior golfer Braxton Miller shot a final round 1-under 71 to finish tied for ninth with a 6-under-par 210 at the Colorado-hosted Mark Simpson Invitational held at the Colorado National Golf Club. For Miller, it is his second-career top-10 finish and second-best collegiate finish.

Utah State finished seventh in the 20-team field at 1-under 863 (288-291-283) for its best outing thus far this fall. Utah won the tournament title with a 22-under 842 (283-282-277), and the Utes’ Kyler Dunkle won medalist honors at 14-under 202 (70-68-64).

Miller shot under par in all three rounds during the tournament to finish at 6-under 210 (70-69-71), giving him 21 rounds under par and six rounds in the 60s during his collegiate career. Overall, his 6-under 210 is tied for his best-ever 54-hole score, while his 6-under par is a collegiate low and just his third-ever under par tournament finish.

Also competing for Utah State was sophomore Chase Lansford, who tied for 20th place at 2-under 214 (72-72-70), for his best-ever 54-hole score and his second-ever under par finish. Redshirt freshman Brock Stanger tied for 34th place at 1-over 217 (73-73-71) after carding a career-low 1-under 71 during his final round Tuesday. Redshirt freshman Andy Hess also carded a career-low 1-under 71 during his final round to finish tied for 71st place at 8-over 224 (75-78-71), and sophomore Hayden Eckert tied for 87th place at 11-over 227 (74-77-76).

Utah State continues its fall schedule on Sunday and Monday, Oct. 8-9, when it competes in the Notre Dame Classic.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.