On Tuesday, the Westminster women's golf team completed the two-day Western New Mexico University Fall Intercollegiate at The Golf Club Estrella. The 17-team field included NCAA II, III and NAIA institutions, including host Western New Mexico, Westminster, Montana State-Billings, Point Loma, Colorado Mesa, Texas A&M-Kingsville, Arkansas Tech, Embry Riddle, Colorado State-Pueblo, Ft. Lewis, Metro State, University of Redlands, Regis, Biola, CSU-San Marcos, Holy Names and CSU-Chico State.

Westminster finished with a combined team score of 650 (323, 327) for +74 on the par-72, 6,087-yard course. The Griffins ended up tied for 12th with CSU-Chico State. CSU-San Marcos won the team title at +29 scoring 605. Caroline Ordian from the University of Redlands won the individual title, shooting even par with a score of 144 (72, 72).

Kanna Crosland and Karen Valcarce led the Griffins by each placing 30th on the leaderboard at +14. Crosland ended the tournament at 77,81-158 and with one eagle. Valcare scored 78,80-158 with 22 pars. Teammates Jesella De Jesus tied for the 66th spot at +13, Cassie Campos was 76th at +30 and Grace Nakamura finished +36 for the 83rd spot out of 90 players.

"I'm happy we were able to move ahead of one more school today. But we struggled toward the end of our rounds. As we continue to practice hard I think we will still see great results this year," said head coach Denise Larson.

The women's golf team continues its fall season on Oct. 2-3, when it travels to St. George, to compete in the Dixie State Invitational at Sand Hollow Golf Course.