BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON — A 62-year-old motorcyclist died when he crashed in Big Cottonwood Canyon Tuesday.

Police say the man whose name hasn't been released went off the road at the S-curve just north of the Mill B Trailhead to Lake Blanche.

Police say no one else was involved in the accident that happened about 4 miles up the canyon road Tuesday afternoon.

Police were investigating.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.