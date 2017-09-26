SALT LAKE CITY — Utah consumers are still bullish about the state's economic fortunes, according to a new survey.

The Zions Bank Utah Consumer Attitude Index rose 1.4 points in September to register at 116.4. The overall index sits 3.2 points higher than its level this time last year. In comparison, the national Consumer Confidence Index declined 0.6 points to register at 119.8 this month — 16.5 points higher than 12 months ago.

Consumer confidence in Utah has registered above 110 since June of last year, indicating that Utahns continue to be very optimistic about current economic conditions within the state, as well as optimistic about the economy’s future trajectory, explained Chad Berbert, principal with the Cicero Group, which conducted the monthly survey.

Zions Bank | Aaron Thorup, Zions Bank

"Utahns are confident about economic prosperity in this state," he said Tuesday.

The overall index is based on a representative sample of 500 Utah households surveyed monthly by Cicero Group — with a 95 percent confidence level with a variance of plus or minus 4.38 percent. The results are compared to both Utah data and national data from previous months to identify key statewide consumer sentiment trends.

Berbert said most of September’s upward trend was fueled by Utah consumers' positive attitudes toward future business conditions in the state, as well as their attitudes on future household incomes. Utahns also remain highly optimistic about the state’s robust job market, he added.

"Job growth within Utah remains quite strong," he said. "Employment has grown 2.8 percent over the past 12 months, well ahead of the national mark of 1.5 percent."

He said data indicates the local job market should continue to expand led by historic growth in the technology and housing sectors. Much of the state’s employment growth has occurred within construction and professional and business services, he said.

The future course of the job market within Utah has not only increased consumer attitudes statewide, but has also led to mass immigration into the state, Berbert noted. He cited 2016 Census Bureau estimates indicate that Utah’s population grew over 2 percent since 2015.

The state's jobless rate of 3.5 percent is among the lowest in the western U.S., he said. The high demand for labor in Utah has prompted the population growth as well as an increase in wages statewide, he said.

According to the Wasatch Front Consumer Price Index, prices are up 3.4 percent since August of last year and housing prices have also been affected, increasing 5.9 percent in the past year, he said.

With the state's economy in such a robust period, economic analysts are forecasting continued strength over the next several months.

“I am impressed by Utah’s sustained employment growth, especially within the professional and business services sector,” said Randy Shumway, chairman and partner of Cicero Group. “Utah is quickly making a name for itself as a business-friendly state with intelligent and highly skilled workers. I see no signs of Utah’s economy slowing down in future months.”