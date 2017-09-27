Led by a sixth-place individual finish from junior Carly Dehlin, the Utah Valley University women's golf team posted a sixth-place team finish out of 17 squads at the ORU Shootout, presented by Mark Allen Auto Group, on Tuesday with a three-round total of 55-over par. The Wolverines recorded scores of 306, 302 and 311 en route to tallying a 919 and a sixth-place finish.

Dehlin recorded her second top-10 finish in as many chances on the season by tying for sixth place with a 5-over-par 221. The Wolverine junior recorded scores of 75, 71 and 75 on the way to posting the sixth-place outing. The 5-over 221 marks the fourth-best 54-hole score in UVU women's golf history.

Sophomore Justine Lauer and junior Ana Raga were next for the Wolverines by tying for 30th and 36th places, respectively. Lauer carded scores of 75, 78 and 79 en route to posting a 16-over 232, while Raga put up scores of 82, 76 and 75 on the way to tallying a 17-over 233.

Freshman Bailey Henley (76-80-82—238) and sophomore Kaylee Shimizu (80-77-82—239) rounded out UVU's field of five at the event by tying for 59th and 65th, respectively.

Lamar won the event with a 32-over 896 (309-294-293), while the host Oral Roberts Golden Eagles took second at 36-over (298-302-300—900), Arkansas State finished third at 42-over (299-307-300—906), Wichita State finished fourth at 47-over (310-299-302—911) and UTEP took fifth at 48-over (300-304-308—912). With the sixth-place finish, the Wolverines finished ahead of Houston Baptist, Oklahoma Christian, Louisiana-Monroe, Northern Iowa, Missouri State, Incarnate Word, McLennan CC, McNeese, Stephen F. Austin, UT Arlington and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Missouri State's Verena Gimmy took home individual medalist honors with a 2-under-par 214 (70-70-74), while UIW's Gracie Aday buried home an ace during the tournament's opening round on Monday on hole No. 11.

Dehlin also led the way for the Wolverines at the event in birdies, posting a team-best nine.

The ORU Shootout was contested at the Meadowbrook Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Wolverines now continue fall play at the Wyoming Cowgirl Desert Intercollegiate this weekend in Palm Desert, California. The two-day, 54-hole tournament will run Sept. 30 through Oct. 1, at The Classic Club in Palm Desert.

James Warnick is an assistant sports information director at Utah Valley University. For more information about Wolverine athletics, visit GoUVU.com.