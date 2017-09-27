The Utah Valley University men's golf team carded a tournament-best 6-under-par 282 on Tuesday to finish in a tie for 10th in the 20-team field at the Mark Simpson Colorado Invitational with a three-round score of 3-over-par 867 (286-299-282) at Colorado National Golf Club.

Blair Bursey led the Wolverines with an impressive 5-under-par 67 on Tuesday to tie for fifth in the 107-player field with a three-round score of 7-under-par 209 (68-74-67). Bursey recorded six birdies on the day, including four on the back nine. The fifth-place finish marks Bursey's first top-five finish of the year.

"It finally came together today," said Utah Valley head coach Chris Curran. "We saw a glimpse of what this team can be. Blair had a special week. We are trending in the right direction."

Utah Valley finished in a tie for 10th with Seattle U and Loyola Marymount. The Wolverines finished ahead of Southern Utah, Houston Baptist, Idaho, Weber State, UT Rio Grande Valley, Colorado (B), Cal State Northridge and Wofford. Utah and Colorado tied for first at 22-under-par 842 with the Utes winning the tournament in a playoff. Utah's Kyler Dunkle won medalist honors at 14-under-par 202 (70-68-64).

Ariel Elftman-Hanson shot his best round of the tournament on Tuesday, carding a 2-under-par 70. The senior golfer carded four birdies and 12 pars during his final round. He tied for the 24th spot on the individual leaderboard with a three-round 1-under-par 215 (71-74-70).

Jake Godfrey moved up 15 spots on the leaderboard to finish tied for 34th after carding a 1-under-par 71 on Tuesday, finishing the tournament with a three-round score of 1-over-par 217 (71-75-71).

Aaron Yeates carded a 2-over-par 74 on Tuesday to finish in a tie for 82nd at 10-over-par 226 (76-76-74). Jake Bryson rounded out the scoring with a three-round score of 18-over-par 234 (80-78-76) to finish tied for 103rd.

Utah Valley continues fall play at the Herb Wimberly Intercollegiate, Oct. 16-17, at the New Mexico State golf course in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Jason Erickson works in the communications office at the Utah Valley University athletic department. For more information on Wolverine athletics, visit GoUVU.com.